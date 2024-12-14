Proposed Island Park Place Development Update

On Monday of this week, Kiawah Mayor Belt and Seabrook Mayor Kleinman hosted a joint Kiawah-Seabrook Community Meeting at Kiawah Town Hall regarding the proposed Island Park Place development. They were joined by County Council members Jenny Honeycutt and Joe Boykin. Reflecting the strong community interest in this matter, it was standing room only and there was extensive discussion among community members from Kiawah, Seabrook, Johns Island, and the elected officials. To view the joint Kiawah-Seabrook Community Meeting, click here.

On Tuesday of this week, Charleston County Council held a public hearing on the proposed development; this hearing was only to receive public comments, and no decision was made at this hearing. To view the video from the Charleston County Council’s Dec. 10 public hearing, click here. There will be a Charleston County’s Planning and Public Works Committee meeting on this matter preceding the Charleston County Council’s first reading on Thursday, Dec. 19. There will be an opportunity for public comment at the Council meeting. Once published, agendas for the meetings will be available on Charleston County’s website here.

Two Charleston County Council Members and Mayor Belt were featured in Live 5’s recent story on the proposed development earlier this week. To view the feature, click here.