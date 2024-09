Kiawah Island Mayor Brad Belt will host a quarterly Town Hall Meeting, on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Town Hall (4475 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Kiawah Island).

This open forum will provide an opportunity for community members to ask questions about issues of general interest to the Kiawah Island community.

Mayor Belt has invited City of Charleston Council Member Jim McBride to join for a portion of the meeting.

You can read more about the meeting here.