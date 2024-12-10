Drop-in to Be Held at KICA’s Beachwalker Center

The next Kiawah Island Community Drop-in Meeting will be held tomorrow, Dec. 11, with Mayor Pro Tempore Russell Berner and Council Member Lance Spencer, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bobcat Hall in KICA's Beachwalker Center (23 Beachwalker Drive, Kiawah Island).

Community members are welcome to drop in during the times listed above to allow any community member to:

Ask questions

Explain concerns

Provide any recommendations

Voice any criticism or areas of opportunity for improvement

This drop-in is an informal, conversational meeting. There is no need to come on time; interested parties can drop in when available. There will be no live streaming or recording of this meeting, but Council will provide a brief summary of the conversations for all community members the following week.

For those who are unable to attend, the Town invites the community to email Russell Berner at rberner@kiawahisland.org or Lance Spencer at lspencer@kiawahisland.org with your questions or comments.