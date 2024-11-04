Remember to Vote in Tomorrow's Election

Expand yuriz Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will conduct the Statewide General Election and the Town of Kiawah Island Special Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sandcastle (1 Shipwatch Road, Kiawah Island).

The candidates for the open Town Council Member seat include:

The Kiawah Island Community Association hosted a community forum with both Town Council Member candidates. To view the forum, click here.

Prior to arriving at your designated polling location, consider reviewing the statewide candidates and issues here. You must type in your voter information to log in.

In order to vote, you must have one of the following Photo IDs when you arrive:

SC Driver’s License

SC DMV ID Card

SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID

US Passport

If you forget to bring your photo ID to your polling place, you may vote a provisional ballot that will count only if you show your photo ID to your County Board of Voter Registration and Elections office prior to certification of the election. Results are certified on the Friday after the General Election (Nov. 8).

Additional Resources

Find Results

Results for the Town Special Election will be provided via the Town’s e-newsletter and the Town’s website as soon as confirmed on Nov. 5.

Results for the Statewide General Election can found here and will be begin to appear after 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.