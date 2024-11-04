Remember to Vote in Tomorrow's Election

yuriz Getty Images/iStockphoto
The Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will conduct the Statewide General Election and the Town of Kiawah Island Special Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sandcastle (1 Shipwatch Road, Kiawah Island).
The candidates for the open Town Council Member seat include:
The Kiawah Island Community Association hosted a community forum with both Town Council Member candidates. To view the forum, click here.
Prior to arriving at your designated polling location, consider reviewing the statewide candidates and issues here. You must type in your voter information to log in.
In order to vote, you must have one of the following Photo IDs when you arrive:
- SC Driver’s License
- SC DMV ID Card
- SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
- Federal Military ID
- US Passport
If you forget to bring your photo ID to your polling place, you may vote a provisional ballot that will count only if you show your photo ID to your County Board of Voter Registration and Elections office prior to certification of the election. Results are certified on the Friday after the General Election (Nov. 8).
Additional Resources
- FAQs for the General Election
- Go-To Guide for Voting in the General Election
- Spanish Go-To Guide for Voting in the General Election
Find Results
Results for the Town Special Election will be provided via the Town’s e-newsletter and the Town’s website as soon as confirmed on Nov. 5.
Results for the Statewide General Election can found here and will be begin to appear after 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.