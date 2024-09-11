Reminder: Household Hazardous Waste, Document Shredding, and Brown Trash Collection Tomorrow

The Town of Kiawah Island will hold its quarterly Household Hazardous Waste Collection, Shred Event, and Brown Trash Collection tomorrow, Sept. 12.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection and Shred Event

Both collections will be held at Town Hall (4475 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Kiawah Island) from 9 a.m. to noon. Bring documents for secure disposal, as well as old cleaners, batteries, or other household hazardous waste to this collection. Park vehicles in front of Town Hall and bring items over to the collection areas. Those who require assistance should let an attendant know.

What items classify as Household Hazardous Waste?

Electronics (computers, monitors, printers, and televisions), household cleaners and polishes, pesticides and repellents, batteries (household batteries, car batteries, battery acid, and NiCad batteries), Compact Fluorescent Light Bulbs, and paints and solvents. Those who cannot participate in the Town's collection can transport items to Charleston County's convenience centers. The closest to Kiawah are the Bees Ferry Landfill or the Wadmalaw Convenience Center. Learn more about their operations and accepted items here. Hazardous material cannot be placed at the curb.

Brown Trash Collection

All brown trash must be placed on the curb by 7 a.m. to ensure collection. *Please refrain from placing items curbside that you do not want to dispose of.*

What items classify as Brown Trash?

Lawn chairs, grills (minus propane tank), folding or beach chairs, beach umbrellas, mattresses and box springs (single or twin only), bicycles, strollers and small appliances (vacuums, toaster ovens, toasters, microwaves, and coffee pots).