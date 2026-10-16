River Road Closure Starts Tonight

A portion of River Road by the new Main-River-Chisolm roundabout will be closed tonight, Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:00 pm. During the closure, drivers who typically use River Road to travel to Main Road will be detoured via Old Pond Road. The traffic signal at the intersection, however, will remain operational during the closure.

This new roundabout is scheduled to reopen to traffic at 6:00 am on Monday, Oct. 19.

For more information about the U.S. 17 and Main Road Improvements Project, read the Charleston County press release here.