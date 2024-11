From Nov. 1 to March 15, pets are allowed to be off leash from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. everywhere on the beach except in the critical habitat areas. Owners must remain with their pet, have the pet under control, and have in their possession a leash if there is a need to leash their pet.

Please be mindful of wildlife, such as shorebirds, on the beach and do not allow your dog to chase or disturb them.

A printable leash map can be found here.