Second Tropical Storm Update from Town of Kiawah

Charleston County is now under a tropical storm warning, as emergency management officials continue to monitor Tropical Storm Helene. Tropical Storm Helene has reached hurricane strength over the northwest Caribbean and is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by Thursday, Sept. 26. The storm is forecast to make landfall around the Big Bend area of Florida on Thursday evening, tracking northward across Georgia on Thursday night into early Friday. Helene is forecast to become a very large storm with impacts expected to extend well east of the center of the storm.

The latest forecast for Charleston County shows tropical storm force winds between 40 to 55 mph, with gusts up to 73 mph. Wind speeds are expected to peak late Thursday night. Consider securing or bringing indoors any outdoor furniture today to protect property.

There is also a threat for tornadoes on Thursday, as well as Thursday night. If a tornado warning is issued, take shelter immediately in the lowest level of the home/building and in an area away from windows.

Rainbands associated with Tropical Storm Helene will arrive over the region on Thursday and remain into early Friday. Rainfall amounts across southeast South Carolina are forecast to range from 1 to 3 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible. Rainfall amounts will increase through Thursday with the heaviest rain band sweeping across the region on Thursday night into early Friday morning.

There is a potential for 1 to 3 feet of storm surge throughout the Lowcountry. Additionally, dangerous waves, a high risk for deadly rip currents, high surf, and coastal flooding are possible along the coast on Thursday and Friday. Do not attempt to drive through waters of unknown depths.

Residents are encouraged to continue to monitor local weather stations for the latest weather updates before traveling.