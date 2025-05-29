Severe Storm Risk Today and Friday

Two storm systems will move through South Carolina through Friday night, bringing us a 1-2 punch of severe storms. The risk for today is mainly confined to the Lowcountry and adjacent areas, while the risk on Friday will be statewide.

For today, the Storm Prediction Center has the southern part of our state in a level 2 of 5 risk area, with most other areas at level 1 of 5.

The primary concerns are for locally damaging wind with the storms, but a few spots may also see damaging hail, and there is a low-end tornado risk as well. The storm system responsible for our severe weather risk is already causing showers in the Upstate and Central Savannah River Area, with more intense thunderstorms moving our way from Georgia, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle.

MRMS weather radar composite ending at 11:18 a.m. EDT

Image Source: Weathermodels.com

So, the storms will move in from the southwest this afternoon and then depart to the northeast this evening. A couple of showers and a thunderstorm can linger past midnight, but the severe weather risk should end by late evening.

A second storm system now over the southern and central Plains states will move our way by Friday afternoon to cause another round of thunderstorms across the Palmetto State. This time, the timing of this weather feature's arrival will be as unfavorable as possible, triggering thunderstorms when the atmosphere is at its warmest and most unstable. Therefore, we can expect the storms to become severe in some areas, with locally damaging wind and hail. We'll also have a low-end risk for isolated tornadoes again. Here's how SPC sees Friday:

Most of the state is in the level 2 of 5 risk area; the parts that are not are at level 1. Storms should fire up in the Upstate in the early to midafternoon and push southeastward into the evening, pushing offshore around or just after nightfall.

Now is a good time to review severe storm safety tips. Yesterday, last week, last month, and last year were good times to have a sheltering plan in place if a tornado warning is issued for your area or you spot a tornado approaching. You can find those tips and learn how to make a sheltering plan that suits you and your family at the links below.

Tornado Safety from the National Weather Service

Tornadoes from SCEMD

Tornadoes from Ready.gov

I have a training class to attend in the morning, which will delay the regular Friday edition. I'll send it to you in the afternoon.