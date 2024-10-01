Southeastern Wildlife Exposition to Celebrate 43rd Showcase in Downtown Charleston: Tickets and Packages Now Available

The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating wildlife and the great outdoors through fine art, live entertainment, and special events, is set to host its 43rd annual showcase in downtown Charleston from February 14 - 16, 2025. SEWE offers an array of experiences that draw attendees from both near and far. Tickets for general admission, special events and limited VIP Packages are now available for purchase ahead of the highly anticipated event.

SEWE will once again host a variety of popular attractions for attendees across five major exhibit sites in downtown Charleston: The Charleston Place, Brittlebank Park, Gaillard Center, Marion Square, and the revamped Charleston Marriott, which will boast an expanded footprint, enhanced programming and a larger selection of high-end exhibitors. Attendees can look forward to returning favorites, including the SEWE Fine Art Gallery, DockDogs® competitions, Center for Birds of Prey demonstrations, Busch Wildlife Sanctuary live shows, curated artisan goods, craftsmen exhibitors, canine demonstrations from herding and retrieving breeds, chef demos, and more.

“For more than 40 years, SEWE has championed wildlife art and the sporting lifestyle, proudly promoting conservation education and awareness among our dedicated attendees through captivating art, engaging live performances, and thoughtfully curated events," said John Powell, President of Southeastern Wildlife Exposition. “As we look ahead to 2025, we want to express our gratitude to our loyal patrons for their unwavering support. We are dedicated to enhancing SEWE for everyone by upgrading our spaces and events, introducing a fresh lineup of new artists and exhibitors, and bringing back beloved favorites, ensuring an unforgettable weekend for all attendees, artists, exhibitors, and partners.”

The upcoming event promises to bring more excitement for attendees by introducing a lineup of new activities, engaging talent, and dedicated partners. Notable additions and changes to SEWE 2025 include:

Forrest Galante, a renowned American outdoor adventurer, television personality, and wildlife biologist, is set to make his eagerly awaited return to the SEWE stage at the Gaillard Center. He will showcase his fieldwork and outdoor experiences, entertaining audiences with live presentations that feature an exciting lineup of exotic animals. Galante is well-known for hosting shows in Discovery Channel’s Shark Week series and has several wildlife programs on air, including Mysterious Creatures with Forrest Galante and Extinct or Alive. Since 2018, Galante’s field expeditions and surveys have led to the rediscovery of eight species once believed to be extinct. In 2021, Galante released his first book, Still Alive: A Wild Life of Rediscovery.

SEWE is expanding the popular Sporting Showroom at the Charleston Marriott, elevating this destination into a more memorable experience. The venue will extend into the Marriott’s courtyard in 2025, featuring the Ducks Unlimited Auction and a brand-new space for visitors to socialize and enjoy refreshments throughout the weekend. Attendees can look forward to the return of favorite exhibitors, as well as an exciting expansion into high-end lifestyle brands.

In keeping with tradition, SEWE will select its 2025 Featured Artist from among the nation’s leading wildlife painters and sculptors to embody the event’s mission and vision. The chosen artist will create a central piece that captures the spirit of SEWE and serves as the subject SEWE 2025. The announcement of the 2025 Featured Artist will be released to the public soon.

Back by popular demand, Lowcountry Lyrics will return after the special event’s successful debut in 2024. The second edition, set for February 14, promises another exceptional lineup of singer-songwriters in an intimate writers’ round. Returning favorite Keith Stegall will be joined by two more Grammy Award-winning songwriters Lori McKenna and Paul Overstreet, among others. McKenna has written for a wide range of renowned artists like Taylor Swift, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw, while Overstreet has crafted hit songs for Randy Travis, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney and more. Attendees can look forward to a memorable evening filled with captivating performances and musical storytelling.

The SEWE Fine Art Gallery will once again host live art demonstrations, featuring events including the “Quick Draw Speed Sculpt & Auction” with artists Ryan Kirby and Ray Brown, and “Pencil It In” featuring Ray Brown and additional artists. The popular “Mother Daughter Duo" series will also return, showcasing talented mother-daughter pairs Julie Jeppsen & Rebecca Proctor and Amy Lay & Bayly Lay, as they create duet paintings.

SEWE is thrilled to welcome new partnerships with the Charleston Parks Conservancy and Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens. The two organizations are reimagining the kids' areas at the show’s outdoor venues, Brittlebank Park and Marion Square. As part of SEWE’s initiative to enhance the 2025 event and introduce new activities, these partners will transform the kids' spaces in both parks with expanded educational and nature programming. These enhancements will not only advance SEWE’s conservation mission but also create memorable experiences for the next generation.

General admission tickets grant access to all SEWE venues, shows, and demonstrations. For SEWE 2025, a new tiered ticketing system has been introduced to help attendees plan ahead, secure the lowest rates, and guarantee access to the event. There will be three ticket tiers leading up to the event:

Tier 1: By purchasing before December, attendees can lock in 2024 prices, securing their spot at the best available rates.

Tier 2: Starting in early December, prices will increase. This tier offers attendees the opportunity to save while still enjoying the flexibility to purchase tickets until February 1, when online sales will close.

Tier 3: After February 1, tickets will be available at surrounding visitor centers, Gallery by SEWE and the Gaillard Center as well as at event venues during SEWE weekend. This tier reflects on-site pricing and offers attendees a flexible opportunity to join in the excitement.

Children 10 and under receive complimentary admission into all venues and do not require a ticket.

Tickets are available online at sewe.com. A limited number of VIP packages are also available on a first-come, first-served basis. As a member of the SEWE VIP Program, patrons enjoy perks and insider access throughout the weekend, including private art viewing, exclusive lounge areas, after-hour parties, private shuttle services and priority entry to all venues during show hours.

SEWE special events offer a more intimate experience throughout the weekend, complete with all-inclusive food, beverage and entertainment. In 2025, the second edition of the popular Lowcountry Lyrics will join two beloved classics on the schedule: Lowcountry Social and Birds of a Feather Ladies Benefit Brunch. The Lowcountry Social, held at Brittlebank Park, features an after-hours oyster roast and barbecue, accompanied by live bluegrass music. The Birds of a Feather Ladies Benefit Brunch offers a three-course meal paired with a premium bar, raising funds to benefit a dedicated SEWE partner, the National Marine Mammal Foundation (NMMF), whose rescue team operates from a field station in Charleston.

To learn more about SEWE 2025, including the full schedule of events, ticket options, and details about special events, as well as to discover SEWE’s mission in wildlife conservation, visit sewe.com.