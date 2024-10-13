Southern Pines Lane Update

Contractors have begun mobilizing to complete the construction for the cul-de-sac at the end of Southern Pines Lane adjacent to Duneside Road. There should be no traffic impacts to normal traffic patterns outside of temporary impact for some residents of The Cape.

The cul-de-sac at the end of Southern Pines Lane will have no connection to Cape Point Road via Beachwalker Drive. This work is expected to be completed by December to early January 2025, weather dependent.

To view a map of the location, click here.