Support Keeper of the Wild at the February fundraiser oyster roast

On Sunday February 23, support Keeper of the Wild as you enjoy the fragrance of freshly steamed oysters at the Carriage House at Magnolia Plantation. Delicious chilis, including vegan chili, and desserts round out the menu. Beer and wine may be purchased, and all bartender tips will be donated back to Keeper of the Wild, thanks to the gracious volunteer bartenders. Music, a raffle and a silent auction featuring locally crafted items add to the excitement of greeting new and old friends. Auction donations are welcome, and pickup can be arranged.

Keeper of the Wild is a rescue and rehabilitation center for injured, abandoned and displaced wildlife, serving over nine counties and Charleston’s islands. Over 3,500 animals are treated and released each year. To date, more than 160,000 wild animals have been restored to their function in the wild. In cases where an animal cannot attain full function, it may be used in teaching. Extreme care is taken to keep the animal wild and to minimize contact with humans so it can be restored to its natural existence after healing.

Founded by Janet Kinser, the center operates debt free and is staffed by amazing volunteers and veterinarians. In April 2024, the prestigious Elizabeth Bradham Humanitarian Award was bestowed on Mrs. Kinser. It is the highest award the Charleston Animal Society gives, on an occasional basis only, to “individuals whose accomplishments in alleviating the suffering of animals create significant and lifelong impact in our local community and beyond.”

Recently, the Keeper of the Wild and Magnolia partnership has led Magnolia Plantation to include a Wildlife exhibit in their plantation tours.

Keeper of the Wild is a 501C3 nonprofit organization located at 1606 Coolers Dairy Road, Walterboro, South Carolina, 29488. For tickets to the oyster roast, please go to keeperofthewild.org/donate, or mail your check to the above address. For auction item donation pickup, please call Suzanne, 808-341-9021.