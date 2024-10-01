The Sanctuary Recognized as Condé Nast Traveler’s No. 1 Resort in the South

Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort as the #1 Resort in The South and #23 among Best Resorts in the World.

“Everyone at The Sanctuary and throughout Kiawah Island Golf Resort joins me in celebrating this remarkable accolade,” said The Sanctuary General Manager Bill Lacey. “The fact that Condé Nast Traveler’s discerning readers recognize the resort in this manner is a testimony to the unsurpassed experience our entire team strives to offer every guest, so this award is really a recognition to their tireless service.”

More than 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the United States submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting.

Kiawah Island also ranked second among Best Islands in the U.S.

The full list of winners can be seen here.