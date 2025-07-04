TOKI Issues July 4 Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Watch Now in Effect

The National Hurricane Center and the Charleston National Weather Service have issued the first advisory for Tropical Depression Three, which is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm as it approaches the South Carolina coast. A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for our area, including Charleston, McClellanville, and Edisto Island. The Town is monitoring the storm development along with Charleston County’s Emergency Management Department.

Key Local Impacts:

Timing: Tropical storm conditions are possible Saturday through Sunday morning. Landfall will likely be near Charleston on Sunday morning.

Winds: 10–20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph, with potential for stronger winds (39–57 mph). Officials advise you to secure outdoor items and complete your preparations now.

Storm Surge: Up to two feet possible in low-lying coastal areas, mainly Saturday afternoon to evening. Minor flooding and beach erosion is likely.

Rainfall: Around one inch is expected with localized flooding in poor drainage areas.

Tornadoes: Not expected at this time, but isolated thunderstorms are possible.