TOKI Issues July 5 Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Chantal

The Town of Kiawah Island continues to monitor Tropical Storm Chantal along with Charleston County’s Emergency Management Department.
Updated Local Impacts:
- Arrival: South Santee at 8 p.m. Heaviest impacts: 10 p.m. Saturday – 8 a.m. Sunday.
- Winds: Sustained: 20–25 mph. Gusts: 30–45 mph, especially on beaches and bridges (Hwy 17 and I-526). Offshore gusts: Up to 59 knots.
- Rainfall & Flooding: 1–3 inches expected, up to 4+ inches possible. Heaviest rain: late evening through early morning. Localized flooding possible, especially during 5 p.m. high tide today.
- Tidal Flooding: Tide may reach 7.0–7.2 ft at 5 p.m. – near minor flood stage. 1–2 ft storm surge possible in coastal areas
- Tornado Risk: Low risk (5%) for waterspout-induced tornadoes in northern Charleston County late tonight into early Sunday.
- Beach Hazards: High rip current risk through Sunday. High surf advisory in effect, 4–6 ft breakers, beach erosion possible.
