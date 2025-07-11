TOKI Provides July 11 Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Charleston is tracking minor flooding and isolated severe thunderstorms on schedule to arrive mid-afternoon through this evening.
Local Impacts:
- Forecast: 4+ inches of localized rainfall could occur and result in minor flooding. Isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging winds could also occur.
- Potential impacts: Minor flooding in low lying/poor drainage areas. Damaging winds exceeding 60 mph. Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.
- Precautions: Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Watch for downed trees and power lines.
