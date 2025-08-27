TOKI Reminds Residents that 2025 Municipal Election Filing Ends Soon

The Town of Kiawah Island (TOKI) today provided the following reminders about the 2025 Municipal Election Filing Period:

Candidate Filing

Candidate filing opened at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 1, 2025 and filing closes at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Offices on Ballot: Mayor and Town Council (2 seats)

Notice is hereby given that the Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will conduct the General Election for the Town of Kiawah Island on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Any person wishing to vote in this election must register no later than Sunday, October 5, 2025. Voter registration by mail forms will be accepted if postmarked by Monday, October 6, 2025.

Due to Town Hall being closed to the public until Friday, 8/29, any candidate interested in filing should email Town Clerk Petra Reynolds at preynolds@kiawahisland.gov.