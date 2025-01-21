TOKI: Stay Informed and Prepared for Hazardous Conditions

The following is from the Town of Kiawah Island:

"Based on the latest briefing from the National Weather Service (NWS), the following details and precautionary measures are provided for the safety and preparedness of the community. A Winter Storm Warning and Cold Weather Advisory are currently in effect, with near record cold temperatures expected to impact the area throughout much of this week.

Precipitation is expected to begin as a wintry mix early tomorrow evening, transitioning to accumulating snow (1 to 2 inches) overnight and into Wednesday morning.

While precipitation is expected to taper off Wednesday morning, partially melted snow or ice is likely to refreeze Wednesday night, creating areas of black ice that would make travel conditions extremely dangerous.

Operational Updates

Town Hall will operate under normal business hours (8 a.m. - 4 p.m.) tomorrow, Jan. 21.

KICA’s Sandcastle and Beachwalker Center offices will close at 1 p.m. tomorrow, Jan. 21.

Latest Forecast

Wind Chills: Temperatures and wind chills will drop significantly, with the most dangerous conditions expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Wind chills could reach as low as 14°F, creating hazardous conditions for humans, pets, plants, and pipes.

Precipitation: Starting tomorrow afternoon, rain will transition into a sleet/snow mix in the evening, with snow continuing into early Wednesday morning. Total snowfall is expected to be 1-2 inches, with the greatest impact from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Hazardous Travel Conditions: Due to the low temperatures, roads will likely refreeze, making travel dangerous. We encourage all residents to avoid unnecessary travel, especially between tomorrow evening and Wednesday morning.

Thursday’s Conditions: A low chance of freezing rain Thursday morning could prolong hazardous conditions.

Stay Safe and Prepared

Please continue to monitor all local weather updates and implement appropriate safety measures as this significant weather event approaches. Further updates will be provided as the forecast develops.

Wear Warm Clothing: Dress in layers and utilize accessories such as gloves and scarves to protect exposed skin.

Limit Unnecessary Travel: Travel may become unsafe due to icy roadway conditions. Residents are strongly encouraged to avoid driving and remain off the roads while conditions persist.

Protect Pets: Bring pets indoors and provide warm clothing for your pet if going for a walk.

Prepare Home: Insulate outdoor pipes, and let indoor faucets drip to prevent freezing. Seal Draft windows and doors to keep heat in. Check your heating system and replace filters if needed.

Protect Plants: Move potted plants inside or cover them to protect from the cold.

Stay Informed: Continue to monitor trusted media outlets and local weather channels for updates and additional resources.

Download the following apps for live weather updates, safety resources and road alerts:

National Weather Service App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here

Live 5 First Alert Weather App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here

Charleston County Emergency Management App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here"