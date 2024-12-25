TOKI Welcomes New Arts and Cultural Events Program Manager

The Town of Kiawah recently announced the hiring of the new Arts and Cultural Events Program Manager Caroline Wall (pictured).

Wall is a graduate from College of Charleston with a degree in arts management. She has several years of events management experience from The Gaillard Center, Spoleto Festival USA, and college arts programming.

In her role at the Town, she will manage the Arts and Cultural Events Program, develop and oversee arts and cultural programming, and work collaboratively with the Arts Council.