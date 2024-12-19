Tomorrow is the Last Day to Apply to Serve on a Town of Kiawah Island Committee

The Town of Kiawah Island seeks engaged community members to serve on several committees in 2025. These committees help shape our community's future in areas ranging from environmental protection to public safety. Here are the current openings:

Arts and Cultural Events Council

The Arts and Cultural Events Council works to enhance community appreciation of and involvement in the performing arts by providing a diversity of planned programs.

Terms expire each year, and members are appointed or reappointed on an annual basis. Membership must include at least five, but not more than 11 members; Town Council may also appoint up to three advisory members (non-voting) to assist and support the committee.

Number of Vacancies: Up to 14

Audit Committee

The Audit Committee assists the Mayor and the Town Council in fulfilling its responsibility to provide oversight of management regarding the Town’s systems of internal controls and risk management; the integrity of the Town’s financial statements; the Town’s compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and ethical standards; and the engagement, independence, and performance of the Town’s independent auditors.

Terms expire each year, and members are appointed or reappointed on an annual basis. There are two to four members; these should be individuals with a proven expertise in finance, accounting, and the review of financial statements. At least one member should have a sophisticated understanding of auditing, financial controls, financial reporting, and accounting.

Number of Vacancies: 4

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT)

CERT is a group of trained volunteers who can assist the community by responding to severe storms, flooding, hurricanes, or other disasters. CERT support includes fire safety; light search and rescue; team organization; and disaster medical operations.

Any Kiawah Island property owner or long-term renter can apply to become a part of CERT.

Number of Vacancies: There is no limit in the number of vacancies.

Environmental Committee

The Environmental Committee serves as an advocate for the protection of island wildlife and their habitat, provides/supports educational programs to increase public awareness of the natural environment and wildlife, and makes recommendations on improving environmental services and applications for funding of natural resources and environmental initiatives.

Terms expire each year, and members are appointed or reappointed on an annual basis. Membership should include not less than six nor more than 18 members with interests in environmental issues.

Number of Vacancies: Up to 18

Infrastructure and Public Works Committee

The Infrastructure and Public Works Committee is an advisory body to the Mayor and Town Council of Kiawah Island, focusing on critical infrastructure and public services. The committee evaluates and recommends improvements for essential community systems, including infrastructure maintenance, solid waste management, facility operations, and private utility services. Through strategic oversight and planning, the committee works to enhance the quality and efficiency of services across Kiawah Island, ensuring the community's infrastructure needs are met effectively and sustainably.

Number of Vacancies: 5

Planning Commission

The Planning Commission reviews and recommends policies related to land use, development, and community planning to Town Council.

﻿Appointments are for four-year terms. Members should be Kiawah Island property owners. To learn more about these requirements, read Sec. 12-23 of the Town's ordinance here.

Number of Current Vacancies: 2

Public Safety Committee

The Public Safety Committee coordinates public safety and security activities with all other island security services; serves as a liaison with local public safety agencies; and makes recommendations on improving public safety on the island to the mayor and Town Council.

Terms expire each year, and members are appointed or reappointed on an annual basis. There should not be less than four nor more than seven members with public safety interests.

Number of Vacancies: 7

State Accommodations Tax Committee

The State Accommodations Tax Committee provides recommendations on the expenditure of revenue generated from the accommodations tax.

Terms expire each year, and members are appointed or reappointed annually. There are seven members with a majority being selected from the hospitality industry of the municipality receiving the revenue. Four members shall be selected from the hospitality industry, of which at least two must be from the lodging industry, and one representing the cultural organizations.

Number of Vacancies: 7

Interested applicants must complete the online application form available here and return to Town Clerk Petra Reynolds by email at preynolds@kiawahisland.org or in person at Town Hall by tomorrow, Dec. 20, COB. If selected, terms will begin in Feb. 2025.