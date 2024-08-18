Town EV Charging Stations Closed for Further Maintenance

When the electric vehicle charger installation company performed work yesterday, a maintenance issue was found. Due to this issue, the chargers will continue to be closed today, Aug. 18 and tomorrow, Aug. 19.

The installation company will be on-site tomorrow to address the issue and the chargers will continue to be closed until the maintenance work is completed. Once the company investigates this issue tomorrow, the Town should have more information to share with the community on when the chargers will reopen, which will be posted on the Town's website here.

For more information on the Town’s EV charging stations, click here.