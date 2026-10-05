Town of Kiawah Island and Conservancy of the Sea Islands Partner to Permanently Protect Betsy Kerrison Parkway Property

The Town of Kiawah Island and Conservancy of the Sea Islands are pleased to announce a partnership to permanently protect 4455 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, adjacent to the Town’s Municipal Center.

Under the partnership, the Town will contribute $1.2 million toward the acquisition, becoming the long-term owner of the property. The Conservancy will contribute $300,000 toward the conservation easement and will hold the easement, ensuring the property’s conservation values are protected in perpetuity.

The easement will help preserve the rural character and viewshed of Betsy Kerrison Parkway, protect local watershed resources and the area’s rural landscape, and prevent development incompatible with the surrounding community, while allowing the property to be used for civic, cultural, recreational, educational, and other public purposes.

This partnership demonstrates what can be accomplished when conservation organizations and local governments bring their respective strengths to the table. The Conservancy brings its focus on permanent land protection and conservation stewardship, while the Town was positioned to make a long-term investment in a property with significant community value.

The effort reflects a broader approach to conservation - one that protects not only wildlife habitat, but also watersheds, rural landscapes, sense of place, and community character.

The acquisition is a strong example of timely action, creative problem-solving, and partnership producing a lasting benefit for the community and future generations.