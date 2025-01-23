Town of Kiawah Island: Avoid Road Travel Due to Black Ice

The Town of Kiawah Island is urging all residents to refrain from driving due to hazardous road conditions caused by black ice. This hazard is nearly invisible and significantly increases the risk of accidents as vehicles may lose traction with little to no warning.

For your safety and the safety of others, we strongly recommend the following precautions:

Avoid travel unless it is absolutely essential.

If travel is unavoidable, reduce your speed dramatically and maintain an extended following distance from other vehicles.

Avoid abrupt braking, acceleration, or steering adjustments to minimize the risk of skidding.

Cooperation in this matter is crucial in ensuring the safety of the community during these hazardous conditions.