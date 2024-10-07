Town of Kiawah Island Monitoring Tropical Storm Milton

The Town of Kiawah Island says emergency officials are currently monitoring Tropical Storm Milton in anticipation of possible impacts to the Charleston County area. The storm continues to intensify over the southwest Gulf of Mexico and is expected to move northeastward towards the Florida Gulf Coast, with possible landfall on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The storm has the potential of becoming a major hurricane as it crosses the Florida peninsula.

The degree of the impacts to Charleston County remains uncertain at this time. Current projections of the storm show possible impacts to the county, such as high winds, rip currents, and potential storm surge, starting as early as Wednesday night.

As the storm continues to be tracked, residents are encouraged to continue to monitor local weather stations this week for the latest forecast.