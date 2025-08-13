Town of Kiawah Island Offices Scheduled to Re-Open Monday

The Town of Kiawah Island’s (TOKI) Municipal Center will remain CLOSED through the end of this week due to a flooding event in the building. TOKI can now confirm the flooding was caused due to a domestic waterline break over the weekend. Contractors will begin repair work inside the building starting today through the weekend.

As of today, the offices will re-open to the public on Monday, Aug. 18. However, if repairs take longer than anticipated, TOKI will adjust their timeline and let the public know of any changes.

All TOKI staff are working remotely to serve the community and are accessible by email. Use the Town's website to access contact information located “Inside Town Hall” in the menu bar.

BITES & BREWS CANCELLATION: