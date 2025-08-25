UPDATE: Town of Kiawah Island Offices To Remain Closed Until Further Notice

The Town of Kiawah Island's Municipal Center will remain closed until further notice. Extensive repairs, following water damage in the building from a burst water line above the ceiling tiles, are in the final stages of restoration. However, the building is still not quite ready to open to the public.

All Town staff members will continue to serve the community through remote operations. Staff remain fully accessible via email, and contact information can be found on the Town's website under the "Inside Town Hall" tab.