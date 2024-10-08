Town of Kiawah Island Provides Second Update on Hurricane Milton

Tropical Storm Milton weakened to a Category 4 Hurricane overnight, but fluctuations in intensity can be expected through landfall. The storm is expected to accelerate as it moves toward the northeast today, Oct. 8 and Wednesday, Oct. 9 and is forecast to make landfall on the west-central Florida coast late Wednesday.

There is currently a tropical storm watch in effect for Charleston County. The highest impacts of concern for the Charleston area are storm surge inundation and dangerous marine conditions.

The forecast predicts maximum sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with the potential for wind gusts up to 57 mph, which is expected to begin late Wednesday night through Thursday. Consider securing or taking outdoor furniture indoors now to protect property ahead of the storm.

Localized storm surge is possible, potentially up to 4 feet, especially in low-lying areas. The highest tide levels are expected on Thursday afternoon, but could be high again late Thursday night into early Friday morning. There is a potential for coastal flooding and heavy rainfall Wednesday night through Thursday. The heaviest rainfall will occur during the times of the high tides.

High surf is likely and there is a high risk for dangerous, strong rip currents, mainly Wednesday night through Friday morning. Marine conditions will be dangerous.

As the storm continues to be tracked, residents are encouraged to continue to monitor local weather stations this week for the latest forecast.