Town of Kiawah Island Provides Third Update on Hurricane Milton

The Town of Kiawah Island provided this third update on Hurricane Milton:

Tropical Storm Milton remains a Category 5 Hurricane with weakening and expansion of the wind field expected over the next several days. The storm is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida late tonight.

Local impacts for Charleston County continue to include minor to moderate storm surge inundation/coastal flooding, gusty winds, and dangerous marine conditions.

The impact of storm surge inundation could increase with high tides, mainly tomorrow afternoon (2 p.m.) and overnight (2 a.m.), and Friday afternoon (3 p.m.). Although the rainfall threat is no longer expected, there is a potential for coastal flooding due to storm surge, especially in low-lying areas.

There is a tropical storm warning now in place for all coastal waters in South Carolina. Marine conditions include sustained winds of 25-35 knots with gusts up to 50 knots and dangerous waves; the strongest winds will occur on Thursday afternoon. There is a high risk for deadly rip currents through at least Thursday night and high surf is likely tonight through Friday morning.

The forecast predicts maximum sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Winds could begin as early as late tonight, but more likely will begin on Thursday afternoon. Consider securing or taking outdoor furniture indoors now to protect property ahead of the storm.

As the storm continues to be tracked, residents are encouraged to continue to monitor local weather stations this week for the latest forecast.