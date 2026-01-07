Town of Kiawah Island Provides Update on Captain Sams Spit

In response to several inquiries regarding the US Army Corps of Engineers public notice regarding a proposed inlet relocation at Captain Sams Spit, the Town of Kiawah Island, KICA and the Kiawah Conservancy released the following joint statement:

“As has been previously disclosed, the Town, KICA, and the Conservancy are involved in litigation related to the ownership of and easements related to Captain Sams Spit. As that litigation is ongoing, none of the parties are able to provide further comment at this time.”