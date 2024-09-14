Town of Kiawah Island Releases Second Quarterly Water Testing Results

To better understand the Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) levels in Kiawah’s water supply, the Town began conducting quarterly testing, with the first test in April 2024, on the Town Hall filtered and unfiltered water sources. Additional testing was done on unfiltered water at Fire Station 4 and 6 in May 2024.

The latest quarterly test, which was ﻿conducted in August 2024, included Town Hall, as well as both fire stations. The results continue to indicate that water filters are effective in removing PFAs from water sources. View the results and more information here.