The Town of Kiawah Island’s electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be out of order tomorrow, August 17, while the EV charger installation company finishes setting up the chargers on generator power. The chargers will be likely closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and motorists will not be able to use the chargers while this work is taking place.

The chargers will be open and ready to use the following day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the Town’s EV charging stations, click here.