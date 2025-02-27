Town of Kiawah Island Warns Residents of Phishing Emails

The Town of Kiawah Island today said they had been made aware that an email impersonating Mayor Bradley Belt was sent to a number of residents. The Town urges the community to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any unexpected or suspicious emails before engaging. If you receive an email claiming to be from the Mayor, Town staff, or Town officials that seems unusual, please do not respond, click on any links, or provide personal information. Instead, contact the Town directly to confirm its legitimacy.

Official messaging from Town staff or Town officials will always come from an email with the kiawahisland.org domain (example: johndoe@kiawahisland.org), and the Town’s weekly e-newsletters will always be sent from communications@ townofkiawahisland.ccsend.com.

Recognizing Phishing Emails

Phishing emails are a common method used by cybercriminals to steal personal information. Recognizing these scams can help prevent attacks.

Common Signs of Phishing Emails

Unexpected Sender: Emails from unknown or suspicious addresses claiming urgency.

Poor Grammar and Spelling: Many phishing emails contain spelling errors and awkward phrasing.

Generic Greetings: Instead of personalized messages, phishing emails often use generic terms like "Dear Customer."

Urgency and Threats: Scammers create a sense of urgency, warning of account suspension or unauthorized activity.

Suspicious Links: Hover over links to check the URL before clicking. Fake links may look similar to legitimate websites.

Unusual Attachments: Unexpected attachments may contain malware designed to compromise your system.

Steps to Take if You Suspect a Phishing Email

Do Not Click Links or Download Attachments – Avoid interacting with any suspicious content.

Verify with the Sender – Contact the company or individual directly using official contact information.

Report the Email – Forward phishing attempts to your email provider or a cybersecurity organization.

Delete the Email – Remove phishing messages from your inbox to prevent accidental interaction.

By staying vigilant and following these cybersecurity best practices, you can help protect yourself and our community from online threats. If you have any concerns or receive a suspicious email, please reach out to the Town for verification.

Additional Resources

The Charleston County Public Library occasionally offers a 2-hour Cybersecurity Basics class free of charge. Learn how to be safer online with account passwords and how to protect yourself from frauds/scams. No registration required. The next class will be held:

Monday, Mar. 17

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Hurd/St. Andrews Library - Community Room (1735 N. Woodmere Dr.)

For any questions or concerns, give the Town a call at (843) 768-9166.