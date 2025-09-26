Town of Kiawah Provides Weather Update for Sept. 26

Town of Kiawah Island Weather Alert #1: 9/26/25

Governor Henry McMaster has declared a State of Emergency for South Carolina in preparation for the potential impacts of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. Charleston County Council has also declared a State of Emergency in Charleston County.

Kiawah Island residents and visitors are strongly encouraged to monitor forecasts and begin taking proper precautions. The governor's order activates the South Carolina Emergency Operations Plan and directs the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) to commence statewide preparation and coordination procedures with all relevant local, state, and federal agencies in advance of the landfall of a potential Tropical Storm or Hurricane.

According to forecasters with the National Hurricane Center, Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is located near Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and eastern Cuba. It is expected to strengthen over the weekend and become a tropical storm. While the storm's track is uncertain, it poses a large risk of wind, heavy rainfall, and storm surge to coastal areas.

Kiawah Island residents and visitors should review their hurricane plans now. Everyone should monitor the storm via local news media and follow updates from the National Hurricane Center, especially people in low-lying areas.

Remember to:

Review emergency plans: Talk with family members about where to go and how to stay in touch if you need to evacuate.

Talk with family members about where to go and how to stay in touch if you need to evacuate. Build a disaster supply kit: Stock at least three days of water, nonperishable food, flashlights, batteries, first aid supplies, and necessary medications. Don’t forget pets and infants.

Stock at least three days of water, nonperishable food, flashlights, batteries, first aid supplies, and necessary medications. Don’t forget pets and infants. Stay informed: Download the S.C. Emergency Manager app, follow SCEMD and county emergency management agencies on social media, and listen to local news outlets for updates.

Download the S.C. Emergency Manager app, follow SCEMD and county emergency management agencies on social media, and listen to local news outlets for updates. Plan for power outages: Charge cell phones and gather backup chargers.

Charge cell phones and gather backup chargers. Town officials are monitoring the storm closely alongside the Charleston County Emergency Management Department. All of Kiawah's major entities are in communication to coordinate storm preparations and ensure operational readiness.

Be sure to receive the latest updates from the Town by registering for CodeRED.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. The Town will send critical updates as they become available.