Town of Kiawah Provides Weather Update for Sept. 27

Town of Kiawah Island Weather Alert #2: 9/27/25

The Town of Kiawah Island continues to keep a close eye on Tropical Depression Nine in the Atlantic Ocean. According to the latest forecast, the storm is projected to stall around the South Carolina coast or make landfall in this area in the next few days at or near hurricane strength.

Beginning late on Monday, Kiawah expects to receive:

Heavy rainfall: up to 10 inches (through next week)

up to 10 inches (through next week) Tropical Storm Force Winds: 39-57 mph

39-57 mph Prolonged Coastal Flooding (the storm may stall near Kiawah)

(the storm may stall near Kiawah) Storm Surge Inundation: 3-5 ft over normally dry ground

3-5 ft over normally dry ground Possible Tornadoes & Dangerous Marine Conditions: Rip Currents, High Surf and Beach Erosion

Governor Henry McMaster declared a State of Emergency for South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 26. in preparation for the potential impacts of Tropical Depression Nine. McMaster stated today that he does not anticipate a mandatory evacuation. Kiawah Island residents and visitors are strongly encouraged to monitor forecasts and begin taking proper precautions.

Remember to:

Review emergency plans: Talk with family members about where to go and how to stay in touch if you need to evacuate.

Talk with family members about where to go and how to stay in touch if you need to evacuate. Build a disaster supply kit: Stock at least three days of water, nonperishable food, flashlights, batteries, first aid supplies, and necessary medications. Don’t forget pets and infants.

Stock at least three days of water, nonperishable food, flashlights, batteries, first aid supplies, and necessary medications. Don’t forget pets and infants. Stay informed: Download the S.C. Emergency Manager app, follow SCEMD and county emergency management agencies on social media, and listen to local news outlets for updates.

Download the S.C. Emergency Manager app, follow SCEMD and county emergency management agencies on social media, and listen to local news outlets for updates. Plan for power outages: Charge cell phones and gather backup chargers.

Town officials are monitoring the storm closely alongside the Charleston County Emergency Management Department. All of Kiawah's major entities are in communication to coordinate storm preparations and ensure operational readiness.

The Kiawah Island Community Association opened drainage outfall gates to increase rainwater storage capacity in their pond system. The gates that prevent incoming tidal flows remain closed. Learn more about KICA's stormwater management here.

Be sure to receive the latest updates from the Town by registering for CodeRED.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. The Town will send critical updates as they become available.