Town of Kiawah Provides Weather Update for Sept. 27

Town of Kiawah Island Weather Alert #3: 9/28/25

Tropical Depression 9 is now projected to pass well off the coast of South Carolina, according to the latest forecast. Kiawah residents and visitors should still anticipate heavy rainfall starting late Monday and potential coastal flooding on Tuesday around the 3:00 p.m. high tide.

Forecast details:

Up to 4 inches of rainfall throughout the week

Strong winds/gusts

Coastal flooding

Dangerous marine conditions (rip currents, high surf and beach erosion)

All of Kiawah's major entities continue to be in communication to coordinate storm preparations and ensure operational readiness.

The Kiawah Island Community Association opened drainage outfall gates to increase rainwater storage capacity in their pond system. The gates that prevent incoming tidal flows remain closed. Learn more about KICA's stormwater management here.

Be sure to receive the latest updates from the Town by registering for CodeRED.