Tracking Hurricane Erin

Hurricane Erin will pass well offshore through this week, according to the National Weather Service. A large swell is expected to cause an extended period of dangerous surf conditions and minor to moderate erosion to beaches.
Hazards & Impacts:
- A high risk of rip currents at all beaches today through the end of the week.
- Breaking waves 5 ft or greater expected starting today.
- Minor to moderate coastal flooding expected today and tomorrow.
NWS Alerts:
- A High Rip Current Risk in effect for all beaches today.
- A High Surf Advisory is in effect today through Thursday.
- A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for all waters except the Charleston Harbor now through Friday.