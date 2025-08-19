Tracking Hurricane Erin

Hurricane Erin will pass well offshore through this week, according to the National Weather Service. A large swell is expected to cause an extended period of dangerous surf conditions and minor to moderate erosion to beaches.

Hazards & Impacts:

A high risk of rip currents at all beaches today through the end of the week.

Breaking waves 5 ft or greater expected starting today.

expected starting today. Minor to moderate coastal flooding expected today and tomorrow.

NWS Alerts: