Tracking Hurricane Erin

Dangerous Surf, Rip Currents, & Coastal Flooding Expected

by

Hurricane Erin will pass well offshore through this week, according to the National Weather Service. A large swell is expected to cause an extended period of dangerous surf conditions and minor to moderate erosion to beaches.

Hazards & Impacts:

  • A high risk of rip currents at all beaches today through the end of the week.
  • Breaking waves 5 ft or greater expected starting today.
  • Minor to moderate coastal flooding expected today and tomorrow.

NWS Alerts:

  • A High Rip Current Risk in effect for all beaches today.
  • A High Surf Advisory is in effect today through Thursday.
  • A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for all waters except the Charleston Harbor now through Friday.