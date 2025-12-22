Tree Work on Kiawah Island Parkway Continues

The Town of Kiawah Island has contracted with an arborist to perform tree work along the Kiawah Island Parkway between the roundabout and the intersection of Kiawah Island Parkway and Beachwalker Drive. The work being done is for motorist and pedestrian safety on the road, tree health and aesthetics.

Work is scheduled to take place TODAY, as well as Dec. 23, 29 and 30.

Flaggers will be present and alternate lane patterns for the roadway and leisure trail. Everyone is encouraged to allow for extra time when traveling the Parkway while work is taking place.

Any questions about this project can be directed to Public Works Director, Brian Gottshalk, at bgottshalk@kiawahisland.gov.