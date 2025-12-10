Tree Work on Kiawah Island Parkway to Start Dec. 11

The Town of Kiawah Island has contracted with an arborist to perform tree work along the Kiawah Island Parkway between the roundabout and the intersection of Kiawah Island Parkway and Beachwalker Drive. The work being done is for motorist and pedestrian safety on the road, tree health and aesthetics.

The work is anticipated to take 10 days to complete. This work will be performed intermittently until completion, and the Town will continue to send out notices ahead of the contractor working.

The work on the Parkway will begin tomorrow, Dec. 11 and continue next week. Due to the anticipated increase in traffic for the Kiawah Island Golf Resort Marathon this Saturday, there will be no work this Friday, only Thursday. The work will then continue next week.

The Town will notify the community of the dates for next week when they get the schedule. There will be flaggers present and alternate lane patterns for the roadway and leisure trail, so everyone is encouraged to allow for extra time when traveling the Parkway while work is taking place.

Any questions about this project can be directed to Public Works Director, Brian Gottshalk, at bgottshalk@kiawahisland.gov.