Tropical Storm Helene Impacts Continue into Tomorrow

Tropical Storm Helene is expected to bring strong winds, scattered tornadoes, and periods of heavy rain to southeast South Carolina. Locally, there is a risk of these impacts for Kiawah Island this evening into tomorrow.

Charleston County is now under a tornado watch through tonight, Sept. 26. The risk for tornadoes will increase this afternoon and peak tonight into early Friday morning. A tornado was already reported in the Lowcountry in the Bluffton area earlier today, as well as another in Orangeburg County. It is very important for residents to watch the weather for possible tornado warnings as the storm progresses. Sign up for the CodeRed emergency alert system here, or stay tuned to a NOAA radio or local weather stations to stay updated on the latest updates. If a tornado warning is issued, take shelter immediately in the lowest level of the home/building and in an area away from windows.

﻿Charleston County continues to be under a tropical storm warning until tomorrow, Sept. 27.

Coastal flooding and standing water will impact local roadways, especially during the high tides. The next high tide for Kiawah is around 4:30 p.m. today. Avoid driving during the high tides and never drive through waters of unknown depths.

Tropical storm force winds are forecast to begin impacting southeast South Carolina tonight as the center of Helene moves across central

Georgia. Consider securing or bringing indoors any outdoor furniture to protect property. Scattered power outages are possible. Ensure cell phones are charged and have flashlights ready ahead of the storm.

Rainbands associated with Tropical Storm Helene will arrive over the region today and remain into early Friday. Rainfall amounts across southeast South Carolina are forecast to range from 1 to 3 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible. Rainfall amounts will increase today with the heaviest rainband sweeping across the region tonight into early Friday morning.

There is a potential for 1 to 3 feet of storm surge. Additionally, dangerous waves, a high risk for deadly rip currents, and high surf are likely along the coast on today and Friday.

Residents are encouraged to continue to monitor local weather stations for the latest weather updates.