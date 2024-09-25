Tropical Storm Impacts Thursday Through Friday

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Charleston County, as emergency management officials continue to monitor Tropical Storm Helene. Tropical Storm Helene is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane as it moves northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Thursday, Sept. 26. The storm is forecast to make landfall around the Big Bend area of Florida on Thursday evening, tracking northward across Georgia on Thursday night into early Friday. Helene is forecast to become a very large storm with impacts expected to extend well east of the center of the storm.

The latest forecast for Charleston County shows the potential of 15-25 mph winds with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind speeds are expected to peak late Thursday night as the center of Helene moves across central Georgia. Consider securing or bringing indoors any outdoor furniture today to protect property.

Rainbands associated with Tropical Storm Helene will arrive over the region on Thursday and remain into early Friday. Rainfall amounts across southeast South Carolina are forecast to range from 1.5 to 4 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible. Rainfall amounts will increase through Thursday with the heaviest rain band sweeping across the region on Thursday night into early Friday morning. Additionally, coastal flooding, high surf, and an enhanced risk for rip currents are possible along the coast. Do not attempt to drive through waters of unknown depths.

There is a potential for 1 to 3 feet of storm surge throughout the Lowcountry. There is also a moderate risk for rip currents, beginning this evening and the potential for tornadoes. If a tornado watch is issued, take shelter immediately in the lowest level of the home/building and in an area away from windows.

Residents are encouraged to continue to monitor local weather stations for the latest weather updates before traveling.