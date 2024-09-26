Tropical Storm Warning Continues To Friday

Charleston County is under a tropical storm warning until tomorrow, Sept. 27. Tropical Storm Helene is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane today, Sept. 26. The storm is forecast to make landfall around the Big Bend area of Florida this evening and expected to bring strong winds, tornadoes, and periods of heavy rain to southeast South Carolina.

The risk for tornadoes will increase this afternoon and peak tonight into early Friday morning. Sign up for the CodeRed emergency alert system here, or stay tuned to a NOAA radio or local weather stations to stay updated on the latest warnings and watches. If a tornado warning is issued, take shelter immediately in the lowest level of the home/building and in an area away from windows.

Tropical storm force winds, mainly in frequent gusts of 40 to 60 mph, are forecast to increase across Southeast Georgia and the adjacent Atlantic Georgia waters this evening, then expand into southeast South Carolina and the adjacent coastal waters tonight. Wind speeds should peak late tonight as the center of Helene moves across central Georgia. Consider securing or bringing indoors any outdoor furniture today to protect property.

Rainbands associated with Tropical Storm Helene will arrive over the region today and remain into early Friday. Rainfall amounts across southeast South Carolina are forecast to range from 1 to 3 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible. Rainfall amounts will increase today with the heaviest rain band sweeping across the region tonight into early Friday morning.

Due to the rain and storm impacts, coastal flooding and standing water will impact local roadways. Do not attempt to drive through waters of unknown depths.

There is a potential for 1 to 3 feet of storm surge. Additionally, dangerous waves, a high risk for deadly rip currents, and high surf are likely along the coast on today and Friday.

Residents are encouraged to continue to monitor local weather stations for the latest weather updates.