Unofficial 2025 Kiawah Island Election Results

The November 4 Municipal Election unofficial voting results for The Town of Kiawah Island are listed below.

Mayor Total:

Bradley D. Belt - 217 votes, 6 write-in votes, and 3 under votes.

Council Member Totals:

E. Luke Farrell - 207 votes and 1 write-in vote.

Madeleine Kaye - 215 votes.

Under votes: 29.

A total of 452 votes were cast.

The Town will release the official results upon certification from the Charleston County Board of Elections. Numbers may change from the unofficial report to the official report.