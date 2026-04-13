Update: Roadwork on Betsy Kerrison Pkwy delayed

The patch work for the median at Resurrection Road on Betsy Kerrison Parkway that was scheduled for today (4/13) has been delayed. The town will send out an update once the new schedule has been confirmed. There will still be scheduled tree trimming work on Betsy Kerrison Parkway starting tomorrow morning as scheduled, and is anticipated to finish tomorrow afternoon.

If you have any questions, please contact our Public Works Director, Brian Gottshalk, at 843-768-5111 or at bgottshalk@kiawahisland.gov.