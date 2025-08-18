UPDATE: Town of Kiawah Island Offices Remain Closed

The Town of Kiawah Island's Municipal Center will remain closed to the public until further notice, following water damage from a burst water line above the ceiling tiles.

The Public Works Department is coordinating with the Town's insurance carrier to obtain the necessary approvals for repairs. Once approved, restoration work will begin immediately and Town Hall will reopen as quickly as possible.

During this closure, all Town staff members continue to serve the community through remote operations. Staff remain fully accessible via email, and contact information can be found on the Town's website under the "Inside Town Hall" tab.