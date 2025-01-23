TOKI Provides Updates on Conditions and Operations for Tonight and Friday

The Town of Kiawah Island Town Council's Two-Day Strategic Planning Meetings have been rescheduled due to inclement weather and will now take place Wednesday, Jan. 29 (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.) and Thursday, Jan. 30 (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.).

Based on the latest briefing from the National Weather Service (NWS), the following details and precautionary measures are provided for the safety and preparedness of the community.

Severe Cold:

Nighttime temperatures will fall to around 20°F.

Cold Weather Advisories are possible throughout the weekend.

Travel: Today, Town roads were salted, plowed and scraped. Any melted water on untreated surfaces will likely refreeze tonight. Residents are still urged to do the following:

Avoid travel unless it is absolutely essential.

If travel is unavoidable, reduce your speed dramatically and maintain an extended following distance from other vehicles.

Avoid abrupt braking, acceleration, or steering adjustments to minimize the risk of skidding.

Operational Updates (All updates below are weather-dependant and subject to change):

TOKI: Based on the latest information from the National Weather Service, including the likelihood of new black ice formation, in-person operations will remain suspended Friday, January 24, with employees working remotely.

KICA: The Sandcastle and KICA offices at Beachwalker Center remain closed. Click here for updates on facility hours.

Solid Waste Service Change: All recycling will be collected on Monday, Jan. 27.

Freshfields: Details on store hours and closures can be found here.

Beachwalker Park will remain closed tomorrow.

Latest Forecast

Severe Cold

The coldest period will continue through tonight.

Temperatures will fall into the lower 20's tonight.

Refreeze/Black Ice

Melted snow and ice may refreeze tonight and again possibly tomorrow night, increasing the risk of black ice.

Hazards include slippery roads and surfaces.

Suspension bridge cables may accumulate ice, leading to the potential for falling ice.

Stay Safe and Prepared

Please continue to monitor all local weather updates and implement appropriate safety measures. Further updates will be provided as the forecast develops.

Wear Warm Clothing: Dress in layers and utilize accessories such as gloves and scarves to protect exposed skin.

Limit Unnecessary Travel: Travel may become unsafe due to icy roadway conditions. Residents are strongly encouraged to avoid driving and remain off the roads while hazardous road conditions persist.

Protect Pets: Bring pets indoors and provide warm clothing for your pet if going for a walk.

Prepare Home: Insulate outdoor pipes, and let indoor faucets drip to prevent freezing. Seal Draft windows and doors to keep heat in. Check your heating system and replace filters if needed.

Protect Plants: Move potted plants inside or cover them to protect from the cold.

Stay Informed: Continue to monitor trusted media outlets and local weather channels for updates and additional resources.

Download the following apps for live weather updates, safety resources and road alerts:

National Weather Service App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here

Live 5 First Alert Weather App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here

Charleston County Emergency Management App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here