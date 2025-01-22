TOKI Provides Updates on Conditions and Operations for Tonight and Tomorrow

Here's an update from the Town of Kiawah Island:

The Town Council's Two-Day Strategic Planning Meetings have been rescheduled due to inclement weather and will now take place Wednesday, Jan. 29 (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.) and Thursday, Jan. 30 (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.).

Based on the latest briefing from the National Weather Service (NWS), the following details and precautionary measures are provided for the safety and preparedness of the community.

Severe Cold:

Very cold temperatures will impact southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia through at least Thursday.

Near-record, dangerously cold low temperatures are likely tonight.

Travel:

Tonight: Hazardous travel likely again, especially on secondary roads due to refreezing of melted snow/sleet and black ice with freezing of water puddles.

Thursday night: Some travel issues could persist, with the potential for any remaining snow/slush to refreeze, especially secondary roads.

Operational Updates (All updates below are weather-dependant and subject to change):

Town Hall will be on a four-hour opening delay tomorrow.

KICA: All facilities to remain closed tomorrow. View modified operational hours here.

Solid Waste Service Change: Today's recycling will be collected Friday, Jan. 24. (dependent on weather and road conditions).

Freshfields: The Station will open tomorrow at 8 a.m. (coffee only, no deli). Harris Teeter closed around 4 p.m. today and anticipates re-opening at 8 a.m. tomorrow. More details on store closures can be found here.

Beachwalker Park will remain closed tomorrow.

Latest Forecast

Severe Cold

The coldest period will continue through Thursday night.

Wednesday: Temperatures likely to drop into the teens overnight. Minimum wind chill values as cold as 10-15°F above zero.

Thursday: Highs near 40°F, falling into the lower 20's Thursday night.

Refreeze/Black Ice

Melted snow and ice may refreeze tonight and again possibly tomorrow night, increasing the risk of black ice.

Hazards include slippery roads and surfaces.

Suspension bridge cables may accumulate ice, leading to the potential for falling ice.

Stay Safe and Prepared

Please continue to monitor all local weather updates and implement appropriate safety measures as this significant weather event approaches. Further updates will be provided as the forecast develops.

Wear Warm Clothing: Dress in layers and utilize accessories such as gloves and scarves to protect exposed skin.

Limit Unnecessary Travel: Travel may become unsafe due to icy roadway conditions. Residents are strongly encouraged to avoid driving and remain off the roads while conditions persist.

Protect Pets: Bring pets indoors and provide warm clothing for your pet if going for a walk.

Prepare Home: Insulate outdoor pipes, and let indoor faucets drip to prevent freezing. Seal Draft windows and doors to keep heat in. Check your heating system and replace filters if needed.

Protect Plants: Move potted plants inside or cover them to protect from the cold.

Stay Informed: Continue to monitor trusted media outlets and local weather channels for updates and additional resources.

Download the following apps for live weather updates, safety resources and road alerts:

National Weather Service App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here

Live 5 First Alert Weather App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here

Charleston County Emergency Management App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here