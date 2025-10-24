Vacancy Alert: SJFD Fire Commissioner

There is an opening within the The St. Johns Fire District for a fire commissioner.

The selection process: This is a four-year appointment by the governor, upon the recommendation of the Charleston County Council, from the Kiawah Town Council.

About the board: The St. John's Fire District Commission Board is responsible for the oversight of all administrative and operational aspects of the St. John's Fire District special purpose district. The board has the authority to purchase, establish, enlarge, maintain, conduct, and operate the special purpose district as deemed necessary. The board meets to review operational, financial, and administrative activity reports. Meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 5:00 p.m. at 1148 Main Road, Johns Island.

