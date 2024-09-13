Water Line Repair Taking Place Today

Kiawah Utility will be repairing a water line on the outbound side of Kiawah Island Parkway between Mingo Point and the Kiawah Island River Bridge today, Sept. 13. Traffic control and directional signage will be in place around 7:15 a.m. with one lane likely closed as equipment is unloaded. Work is expected to be completed by noon.

There will be no interruption in service for Kiawah Utility customers during the work.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and drive cautiously through the area.