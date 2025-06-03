Weather Alert - 6/3/25

× Expand Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service

A coastal low-pressure system is developing near the Florida and Georgia coast, three days into the first week of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

According to the National Weather Service, this system is expected to push inland across coastal South Carolina and Georgia late Wednesday into Thursday. At this time, impacts for our area could include:

Rainfall totals of 1–3 inches , with isolated higher amounts over 5 inches possible, especially in coastal areas. Minor flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas is possible.

, with isolated higher amounts over 5 inches possible, especially in coastal areas. Minor flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas is possible. Breezy conditions , particularly near the beaches, with a 15–25% chance of wind gusts exceeding 40 mph, which could cause isolated power outages.

, particularly near the beaches, with a 15–25% chance of wind gusts exceeding 40 mph, which could cause isolated power outages. A Moderate Risk for rip currents , which may increase through the end of the week.

, which may increase through the end of the week. Marine hazards, including rough seas and potential Small Craft Advisories.

The system has a low chance of acquiring tropical or subtropical characteristics, but the NWS says its impacts will be similar regardless of development status. The Town will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.

You can stay up to date on weather conditions by tuning into our trusted local media outlets on-air and online, and by following the National Weather Service for Charleston, SC on social media platform, “X.”