Weather Alert: 8-22-25

Please be advised that our area is under a weather alert due to the potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding through late Saturday night.

Key Details:

Rainfall Totals: 2–4 inches expected, with isolated areas possibly receiving more than 6 inches.

2–4 inches expected, with isolated areas possibly receiving more than 6 inches. Flooding Risks: Flash flooding and minor coastal flooding are possible, especially in Charleston and coastal Colleton counties during evening high tides on Friday and Saturday .

Flash flooding and minor coastal flooding are possible, especially in during evening high tides on . Next High Tide: Approximately 8:22 p.m. tonight .

Approximately . Road Conditions: Heavy rain may lead to hazardous driving conditions and impassable roads. Please use extreme caution and avoid driving through flooded areas.

Heavy rain may lead to hazardous driving conditions and impassable roads. Please use extreme caution and avoid driving through flooded areas. If travel is not essential, we strongly encourage you to avoid flood-prone zones and take the safest route available.

Live Weather Radar: