Weather Alert: 8-22-25

Please be advised that our area is under a weather alert due to the potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding through late Saturday night.
Key Details:
- Rainfall Totals: 2–4 inches expected, with isolated areas possibly receiving more than 6 inches.
- Flooding Risks: Flash flooding and minor coastal flooding are possible, especially in Charleston and coastal Colleton counties during evening high tides on Friday and Saturday.
- Next High Tide: Approximately 8:22 p.m. tonight.
- Road Conditions: Heavy rain may lead to hazardous driving conditions and impassable roads. Please use extreme caution and avoid driving through flooded areas.
- If travel is not essential, we strongly encourage you to avoid flood-prone zones and take the safest route available.
Live Weather Radar:
- For ongoing updates, please monitor your local news and weather stations or apps.
- Stay safe and thank you for your attention to this important matter.