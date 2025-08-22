Weather Alert: 8-22-25

Please be advised that our area is under a weather alert due to the potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding through late Saturday night.

Key Details:

  • Rainfall Totals: 2–4 inches expected, with isolated areas possibly receiving more than 6 inches.
  • Flooding Risks: Flash flooding and minor coastal flooding are possible, especially in Charleston and coastal Colleton counties during evening high tides on Friday and Saturday.
  • Next High Tide: Approximately 8:22 p.m. tonight.
  • Road Conditions: Heavy rain may lead to hazardous driving conditions and impassable roads. Please use extreme caution and avoid driving through flooded areas.
  • If travel is not essential, we strongly encourage you to avoid flood-prone zones and take the safest route available.

Live Weather Radar:

  • For ongoing updates, please monitor your local news and weather stations or apps.
  • Stay safe and thank you for your attention to this important matter.